McGrath a fine choice for clerk
I strongly support Susan McGrath for election as circuit clerk in Champaign County.
I had the honor to serve the citizens of this county as one of your circuit judges for 20 years until my retirement.
During my time at the courthouse, I had the opportunity to observe a number of circuit clerks and believe I know the qualifications and attributes needed for this position.
McGrath is a highly respected and experienced lawyer. Having appeared in my courtroom many times throughout the years, McGrath was always prepared, knowledgeable and professional and a vigorous advocate for her clients.
She has excellent people skills and will treat everyone with dignity and respect.
Susan has the ideal background to be in charge of the many legal cases that are filed every year.
Susan will bring 21st-century technology to the court, which will facilitate access to the courts for all of our citizens.
Please join me in voting for McGrath to be your next circuit clerk.
ARNOLD BLOCKMAN
Champaign