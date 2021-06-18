Medal opposition not a good move
I believe it is essential for Congresswoman Mary Miller’s constituents to be aware of her recent vote, with 21 other House Republicans, to deny a congressional medal to the officers who defended Congresspersons (including Miller) during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
So much for Republican support for Blue Lives.
The best response is likely from Miller’s Illinois GOP caucus colleague, Adam
Kinzinger, who tweeted: “How you can vote no to this is beyond me,” Kinzinger tweeted after the vote.
“Then again, denying an insurrection is as well. To the brave Capitol (and DC metro PD) thank you. To the 21: they will continue to defend your right to vote no anyway.”
I hope her constituents note this disgrace now and remember it in November 2022.
She is an embarrassment to her district and totally unfit for office.
The best we can say about Miller is that she is not as bad as Marjorie Taylor Greene.
ALFONSO VALDES
Mahomet