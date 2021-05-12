Media distorting facts on voting
Public opinion polls report that 71 percent of Americans support presenting identification as a voting requirement. That includes 64 percent of Black people.
The bill passed in Georgia increases voter opportunity but requires an ID. Those opposing the bill argue that minorities aren’t smart enough to get an ID and cannot get on the internet. This is textbook bigotry, appropriately described as “the soft bigotry of low expectation.”
People need IDs to fly on a Delta jet, but it said it opposes the bill.
President Joe Biden lies about the polls closing at 5 p.m. and denying water for those in line.
Major League Baseball doesn’t care about Americans watching them because it just signed a huge deal with a communist Chinene company.
Coke opposed the bill, too. They are arm in arm with the communists. Coke, along with Apple and many others, are lobbying against a bill passed 432-3 in the House to prohibit selling slave-made products from China.
The NBA protects China, a country that harvests organs from living beings and murders the people of Hong Kong.
The media ignores the facts and promotes racism because they have given in to cancel culture. It’s disgusting to anyone who pays attention and loves freedom.
RODNEY MOORHOUS
Royal