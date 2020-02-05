Once again, the media has snubbed the pro-life story.
In the past two weeks, there have been March for Life events held across the nation, including Chicago and Washington, D.C. There were 9,000 people at the event in Chicago.
If one relied on the media, one would never know about it. The media avoids this side of the story like a hot poker. It would take a lot to convince me that the media truly is unbiased.
Tens of millions of unborn children’s lives have ended violently through this ongoing Holocaust called abortion. Of course, our state is helping this along with the inappropriately named “Reproductive Health Act” that supports abortion for any reason through the entire nine months of pregnancy.
This is discrimination of the worst kind — discrimination against the most innocent and defenseless of humanity. I am grateful to everyone who has participated , in any way, to support life.
I encourage them to continue on in this mission. Author George Orwell said, “In time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”
The idea that abortion is OK is a universal deceit. The truth is that life is sacred.
CELENE BAXLEY
Pesotum