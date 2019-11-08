In response to a recent Hannity story, President Trump has the courage to say what a lot of people have known for years. The media is liberally biased. They have become more so in the last three years, and you need look no further than the past few weeks.
The top two of ISIS were both eliminated by U.S. forces, and the stories were about Pelosi and Schiff not being notified. When President Obama had bin Laden taken out, there was bipartisan support and congratulations about it.
Since it was a president the press hates, the story was gone by the end of the news cycle and buried. The media have earned the “fake news” moniker, and they are responsible for people’s lack of trust in them.
BOB DAVIES
Urbana