Medicare rules are problem
Carle is being unfairly blamed for its reluctance to sign an agreement with Aetna.
The problem began with the state’s decision to require eligible participants in the retirement system to sign up for Medicare.
Aetna, like other insurance companies, is implementing Medicare according to federal rules. Payments are so low that providers are hesitant to accept patients, and Medicare prohibits some tests, procedures and medications recommended by doctors.
Illinois must abandon the tie to Medicare and fund the retirees’ health care at a more reasonable level.
LESLIE G. SMITH
Champaign