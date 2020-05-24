The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in countless losses — losses of life and health, loss of livelihood, loss of routine, loss of freedom of movement, loss of freedom from fear.
Some people are fortunate and can maintain a comfortable life while sheltering at home, and working from home, and maintaining social connections through phone calls and internet. Many are less fortunate and must continue working to provide essential services while risking exposing themselves and their families to disease and death; or, having lost their livelihood, are struggling to buy food and pay bills and living in dread of losing their homes.
As members and attenders of Urbana-Champaign Friends Meeting (Quakers), we join with Northside Friends Meeting in Chicago in inviting everyone to hold this Memorial Day as a day of mourning also for the losses suffered by all people, locally and around the world, during the pandemic. In their words, “Our testimony of equality compels us to see the privilege enjoyed by those whom the pandemic has touched lightly and witness the pain of those whom the pandemic has wounded deeply.”
On behalf of Urbana-Champaign Friends Meeting, we invite you to join with us and with your loved ones and communities to mourn together the world’s losses and sorrows. We also invite you to join us in holding a moment of silence at sundown on Memorial Day, when we will light a candle and step outside, and grieve, and remember others who are grieving.
MARK JAEGER
Urbana