Mental-health court desirable
At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker attempted to halt prison admissions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which caused the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to promptly sue him.
As of today, our local corrections facilities have not received the funding or assistance necessary to enact changes that were recommended by the National Institute for Corrections in 2013.
It has been an apparent truth for over 10 years that we do, in fact, need a mental-health court in Champaign County. Given the state of our national crisis, Champaign County needs to prioritize increasing the staffing of our Crisis Intervention Team, renewing the use of a mental-health court and beginning to drastically reduce our incarcerated population.
These efforts will help to prevent the further spread of the virus and relieve law enforcement of duties which they are not equipped to personally handle. They will also give us the opportunity to provide alternative interventions through agencies that specialize in mental-health care.
These changes will, hopefully, help us to improve health and social outcomes for many people. It is a more humanistic and just process for everyone involved, especially in these dire circumstances. To protect, to serve and to ensure wellness: We must do this as a community.
KATRINA HALFAKER
Champaign