Mental health is big issue
Sarah Schulze (Wisconsin), Katie Meyer (Stanford) and Lauren Bernett (James Madison) died in the past month while in the prime of their college athletic careers.
NBC reports that Steven Meyer said: “Katie, being Katie, was defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate.”
Meyer took her own life. Schulze’s family posted that she “took her own life.” Bernett’s cause of death is unreported, but her campus reminded students to seek mental-health counseling.
Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski died by suicide in 2018 after a successful season.
In my academic research on abuse and mistreatment of NCAA athletes, women were victims in more than 70 percent of reported court cases. Sometimes the mistreatment involved sexual assaults by coaches. More often, cases involved body shaming, ridicule and “hard coaching,” translating to emotional abuse. Some cases involved retaliation by campus officials for speaking out on problems with coaches.
Many athletic programs have made student athletes’ mental health a priority. But these efforts failed these athletes. A growing pattern cries out for independent investigations to get to the bottom of these unnatural deaths.
Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame’s athletic director, told Sports Illustrated that he foresees a complete break-up of Division 1 athletics and something approaching a pro league model. In Sportico, Syracuse University athletic director Rick Burton predicts a league outside of the NCAA involving collective bargaining for football and basketball.
This much is clear: Suicide is much more common during the careers of NCAA athletes than their pro counterparts.
MICHAEL LeROY
Champaign