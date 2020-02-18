The United States is facing a mental-health crisis that is expanding because of the lack of access to services.
For example, a Dec. 5 article by Julie Wurth noted that in the 2018-19 academic year, the number of walk-in crisis intervention appointments at University of Illinois Counseling Center reached 471 patients. This was an 85 percent increase from two years ago.
This is just a small reflection on the need for mental-health services. These statistics are not unique to the UI.
Champaign-Urbana’s community services are booked to the brim — the average wait to see a mental-health professional is three months.
This seems unacceptable considering that an estimated 22.1 percent of the adult population in the United States suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder during any given year. This equates to 44.3 million people according to the Epidemiologic Catchment Area.
Lastly, I want to present the Disability Adjusted Life Years on unipolar depression alone.That measure is the sum of years of potential life lost due to premature mortality and the years of productive life lost due to disability. As of 2002, unipolar depression was ranked No. 4, and by 2030, it is projected to be No. 2, according to the World Health Organization.
Based on these numbers, we need to evaluate how we allocate resources that fund mental-health services. Everyone is impacted by mental health, no matter whether it’s the individual, a family member, a friend, taxes, insurance or public health policies.
ASHLEY ALEXANDER
Urbana