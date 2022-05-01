Mentor program works wonders
Since 1994, the CU One-to-One Mentoring Program has matched over 1,500 children from Champaign-Urbana schools with a trusted adult, someone who they can rely on to spend one hour a week with them and who serves as a steady presence in their lives.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the CU One-to-One Mentoring Scholarship Foundation, established to provide funding for scholarships for students to continue learning after high school. Thanks to the generosity of this amazing community, the foundation is now able to provide up to $14,000 in total scholarships to further a student’s education.
This education is not limited to four-year colleges; students can receive funding to continue their education in any way, including trade schools, community college and more.
Since its inception, CU One-to-One has matched thousands of students with a mentor, fulfilling its mission to positively impact the lives of Champaign-Urbana students with support, encouragement and guidance. It is through the work of the foundation that so many of our local graduates are able to attend post-secondary education and receive much-needed financial assistance to do so.
Over 200 students have used scholarship funds to further their education. This local program has made an incredible impact on our community and is one worth honoring. Our work is not done, however, as there are more deserving students who need mentors. We hope to continue to be able to provide scholarships to each and every one of them. To learn more, go to cu1to1.org.
ELIZABETH
POLLOCK
Urbana