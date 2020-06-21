Mess followed by a bigger mess
I can’t believe that I now look back having fond memories of Laurel Prussing’s incompetence as Champaign County treasurer; but, I find myself doing so.
Marisol Hughes not only has surpassed Prussing, she is doing her best to demonstrate that she is either flat-out inept or hires assistants who are.
Like everyone else, my first installment of real estate taxes was due June 1. Aware that an appointed Democrat would likely use the COVID-19 scare as an excuse to screw things up, I mailed my installment to Hughes’ office on May 18, 13 days early.
Not only that, my bank received the check and charged my account on May 27. Even a political hack like Hughes should know her office received and cashed my payment early. Or not.
Notwithstanding my not only prompt- but-early payment, Hughes or one of her trusted underlings still managed to publicly post on “Champaign County Property Tax Inquiry” that I was delinquent and assessed a late penalty.
Congratulations to representatives of the local Democratic machine. They have exceeded my expectations on their ability to foul things up. Apparently they even accomplished the above with no assistance from either Carol or Aaron Ammons.
JOHN GADAU
Champaign