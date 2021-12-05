Metal detectors get everything
The acquisition, installation and operation of metal detectors in the Champaign high schools may deter more than just guns. Knives, spikes and chain belts will also be detected.
It will be important to determine the kinds of items to be banned and to communicate this clearly to students and families. The sad reality is that detection systems are in place at airports, courthouses, many sporting and concert venues, some churches and other schools. With the incidents of threats, assaults and sometimes murder, schools are no longer immune to the ills in society.
The eventual goal, just like in airports and courthouses and sporting venues, is to provide a reasonably safe and secure environment to carry out the purpose and function of those environments. The mere installation of the metal detectors will not be enough. The operation and maintenance of the units is as important as the understanding and cooperation of those served by the school. No one would want to be threatened on your job or in your home. The schools are no different. Students, faculty and staff, parents and law enforcement all want to be safe in their endeavors.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign