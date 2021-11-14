Metal detectors send bad message
The Urbana school board is considering installing Evolv metal detectors at Urbana High School; my high school. As a senior, I feel certain that placing these devices at our entrances will do far more harm than good to the actual safety of our school — especially given that “safety” encompasses more than just the physical.
Walking through a metal detector will tell students “You are dangerous, and your classmates are dangerous. We do not trust you, and you should be afraid.” In the midst of all the fear and loss as a result of the rise of gun violence in our community, the rhetoric surrounding teen violence can obscure the simple fact that we high schoolers are 14 at the youngest and 18 at the very oldest. We are children. Children need emotional safety as much as physical.
Let’s make more visible the underfunding of social services and the overfunding of unnecessary security measures that only serve to put us on edge. Let’s begin addressing these issues by trusting one another and prioritizing the emotional needs of students.
We all want to reduce the risk of deadly violence in our schools, and here’s how it starts: with trained staff at entrances who will offer a friendly greeting, a smile and the acknowledgement that they care about each and every student in the building. Spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on metal detectors is not the best way to invest in my school’s safety.
CELIA BARBIERI
Urbana