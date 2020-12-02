Mettler Center served us well
As the Mettler Center in Champaign transitions to Ivy Rehab and ceases its other services, I want to express my gratitude for its service to our community over the past 30 years.
As a new member when it opened at the Crossing in 1997, I found a community of professional and supportive trainers; massage and physical therapists; yoga, cycling and fitness class teachers; nutrition classes and dietitians; fun and camaraderie with other participants; a well-run facility; and excellent support staff.
The staff exhibited expertise in their given specialties and provided an environment of care and encouragement for their clients. They enriched my life in many ways over the years and created a sense of community that will be missed by many.
I wish the Mettler family and former and present staff all the best in their future endeavors.
KAREN B. KANE
Champaign