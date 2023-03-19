Mexico on right side of issue
The trade dispute between Mexico and the United States over the sale of genetically modified corn has been in the news.
The Mexican government, at first, said it would not buy any genetically modified corn for livestock feed or food for its citizens.
Anyone who understands genetically modified crops knows they are sprayed with glyphosate (Roundup) and have traces of glyphosate in the fruit of the plant. (Glyphosate is a known carcinogen.)
It’s my opinion that cancer rates are so high in the U.S. because glyphosate is in our food and livestock supply.
Obviously, the Mexican government is more concerned about the health of its citizens than our government is here in the U.S.
Farmers are up in arms protesting the terrible wrong the Mexican government is doing to them. But isn’t Mexico our customer, and shouldn’t we be producing a product our customers want?
The big chemical companies donate big money to politicians so they can keep producing the poisonous chemicals that cause cancer.
Kudos to the Mexican government for wanting to protect its citizens.
RON BAILEY
Champaign