Migrant moves a serious matter
I find your sense of humor in the Sept. 16 editorial sadly misplaced.
Writing about Texas Gov. Greg Abbot sending immigrants from Latin America to Chicago and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s objection, you say, “It’s a funny thing about the shoe being on the other foot. Those who don’t care much about someone else’s ill-fitting shoes suddenly care a lot when it’s their dogs that are yapping.”
It is a matter of international human-rights
law that people fleeing persecution have a right to ask for asylum and receive a hearing, and a right not to be lied to when they are moved from one place to another.
Do you really believe that White Ukrainians would have been so treated by the governors of Texas and Florida (to score political points, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid for some of the flights from Texas)? It is not just by chance that, aside being sent to Chicago, some of the immigrants were dropped off in front of the house of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., and on Martha’s Vineyard where former President Barack Obama has a house. These, too, are racist smacks in the face, nothing “funny.”
When I was a public-assistance case worker in Chicago in 1960, Mississippi gave Black people a one-way bus ticket to Chicago. The White-dominated government there wanted to get rid of the “burden.” When Blacks escaped slave labor, they were sought after with dogs. Almost a century later, they were trash to be exported. Now it’s immigrants of color.
BELDEN FIELDS
Urbana