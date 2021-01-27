Miller has already soiled her seat
The ransacking of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob incited by President Donald Trump was not the only assault on our nation.
Another, as The News-Gazette reports, was made by Mary Miller, newly-elected representative of Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, who approvingly quoted Adolf Hitler in a speech in front of the Capitol.
She said, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
She deserves all the harsh criticism she has received for this. In her self-serving “apology,” Miller whines that some are trying to twist her words. What a sorry lie. No one twisted her words. Her offense was the act of getting up in front of the Capitol and quoting Hitler.
This was an insult to the Americans who fought against Hitler’s Third Reich and to the millions who were exterminated and brutalized under it. We already have “Moscow Mitch.” We do not want “Mein Kampf Mary.” Miller should no longer occupy the seat she soiled within days of taking her oath of office.
PETER ORLEAN
Champaign