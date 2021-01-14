Miller’s quote was no endorsement
We all believe that “children are our future.”
While speaking to Moms for America, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller stated, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
So true.
Obviously, she was reminding these moms of the important jobs raising and guiding our children. Miller, a mother of seven, is knowledgeable concerning children.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker responded by saying, “Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”
She was accused of speaking “wrong and disgusting” and of praising Hitler.
Accurately quoting someone is not an act of praise. Quoting someone is not wrong.
I suggest that Pritzker starts using his time and energy meeting with the General Assembly to address the struggling, desperate businesses and families who need his assistance.
Since the state of Illinois is an essential business and paying their employees, I suggest that acting as governor would be a better use of your time.
Whoever has the youth has the future.
JAN JAMES
Danville