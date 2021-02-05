Miller’s words being twisted
In a Jan. 27 Letter to the Editor, the author made two assertions.
The main one is that U.S. Rep. Mary Miller should resign her seat in the U.S. House because she agreed with a statement made by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler that if you gain the youth, you gain the future.
The second assertion is that Miller’s words would offend every military veteran who fought against the evil Hitler embodied.
First, I have met Miller four times. She is very polite and sincere. It is easy to see she loves God, her family and the United States.
If I were to cite a comment by Genghis Khan, Mao Tse-tung or Joseph Stalin that I approve of, it doesn’t mean I have their posters hanging in my garage.
I would simply be pointing out that even those who would do us harm know certain things to be true. In the Bible (James 2:19), it states that even the devil knows that God exists.
I would assure the gentleman who wrote the letter that, though I agree with Satan on this point, I am not on his side. I’m also sure my Christian friends won’t be offended by my writing this.
Regarding the writer’s second assertion, I spoke with a World War II Navy combat veteran I know well. He said, in so many words, that he wasn’t offended by Miller’s words, and the letter writer “really twisted that.” He’s 94 years old — he should know.
MIKE VOGES
St. Joseph