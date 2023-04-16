Minimum wage is too low
This is in response to Leander Linsley’s April 2 Letter to the Editor about how increasing minimum wage hurts those on the bottom. I could not disagree more fervently.
How can anybody afford to work for $7.25 an hour? That has been the federal minimum wage since 2009. Has inflation not risen since 2009? A worker making the federal minimum wage would earn $15,080 a year. That is before FICA and Medicare are subtracted.
Who can support themselves on that, let alone a family?
Even Illinois’ minimum wage, currently at $13 an hour, is not at subsistence levels. I volunteer at a small food pantry. So many of the people who utilize it are working full-time.
Shame on our society. These full-time workers, who usually do the hardest, dirtiest jobs, cannot even feed themselves and their families. We do not even give more than a pittance to pay for their child care. (We are the only industrialized nation that doesn’t help provide child care.)
By the way, child care workers are paid meager wages, and are in this group, because our government does not pay for child care.
So what does it matter if there are more people working if they cannot support themselves? We need to increase the minimum wage to a livable level. People should not have to work full time and still struggle to make ends meet. Is that what you call making a living? Is this how America is supposed to be?
MARCI ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign