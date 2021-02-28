Minimum wage should be higher
Today, one in eight Americans lives in poverty. That’s 47 million people. One in five children comes from families with incomes below the poverty line.
One-third of America’s households lack basic savings accounts for an emergency.
If the federal government raised the minimum wage from the current level of $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour, a single person working a 40-hour week could earn $28,800 a year. Two people per household working at $15 per hour for a 40-hour week could earn $57,600 per year.
Neither the individual worker nor the two-person household would be eligible for any federal welfare programs. In 2018, the total cost of federal welfare programs was $740 billion.
Having the $15 minimum wage could cut such welfare spending significantly. By increasing the minimum wage, corporate America would pay their workers to support themselves instead of having taxpayers subsidize workers who earn poverty-level wages.
Corporations can afford to do this because in recent years, 13 of the largest companies earned $3.2 trillion in revenue and paid a measly $108.7 billion in federal taxes — an average rate of 3.4 percent.
Corporations have an unfair advantage over both taxpayers and workers. Our taxes subsidize their workers’ poverty-level wages and corporations are allowed to skip out on paying their fair share of taxes. This must change.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign