Mining plan poses serious risks
East Central Illinois has a problem: Sunrise Coal wants to build a mine near Homer and Broadlands, a rural area surrounded by dwindling prime farmland that helps feed the world.
Why jeopardize the land and water for a one-time extraction of coal from the earth below these resources. Greed?
The company proposes to use the “room and pillar” method to extract the coal. This creates a checkerboard pattern of “rooms” by removing coal but leaving behind “pillars” of coal, dirt and rock to support the 19,000 acres of farmland above.
This method is risky. Sometimes the pillars degrade and sink into the floor of the mine. Sometimes the roof of the mine collapses in spite of the pillars. When these things happen, the surface soil above can descend abruptly, forming troughs, sinkholes or pools.
A study done in the 1980s showed up to 3 feet of subsidence in a “room and pillar” setting.
According to the Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund, “Most experts agree that room-and-
pillar mines will eventually experience some degree of collapse, but currently there is no way to know when or exactly where mine subsidence will occur.”
Too much is at stake to take such a chance. Let’s leave the coal in the ground and support greener forms of energy out of a regard for those who come after us.
More information is at standuptocoal.org.
JAN PREDMORE
Potomac