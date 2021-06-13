Minutes error
is embarrassing
The Champaign City Council has egg on its face as a result of a determination letter issued June 1 by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
The public-access counselor concluded that the council violated the Open Meetings Act numerous times by repeatedly failing to approve and post numerous sets of meeting minutes as required by state statute.
In other words, the council, a public body, failed in its obligation to follow the law.
In his efforts to dig the city out of this quagmire, City Attorney Fred Stavins argued to the public-access counselor that the pandemic made compliance with the statute difficult.
Tellingly, Stavins overlooked the fact that the council, which follows his legal advice, has been violating the time parameters of this statute since long before the pandemic hit in March 2020. When put on the hot seat, city staff, who take direction from the council, suddenly got religion and churned out 26 sets of minutes for approval at a single council meeting on May 18, 2021.
Public bodies in general approve the minutes of their previous one or two meetings.
Oh, the hypocrisy of city officials who think they can cherry-pick sections of statutes such as the Open Meetings Act to suit their compliance whims. What an embarrassment for this council, which counts two attorneys among its nine members, to be caught violating state law. That’s never a good look for elected officials.
EMILY KLOSE
Champaign