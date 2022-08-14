Misguided efforts on climate change
The flooding in Kentucky — climate change. Forest fires — climate change. Every day now, it’s something. Yet records show natural disasters are no more frequent than ever. Many fewer lose their lives to such events than a century ago.
Much of the world will not cooperate in efforts to curb climate change. Sri Lanka, Ghana and Holland are tragic examples of what happens to those who do.
Dire scenarios have not materialized. Glacier National Park removed its “Glaciers will be gone by 2020” signs.
The Obamas bought beachfront property while warning that the oceans are on track to sink us all.
We need serious, respectful debate wherein no one uses propaganda (deniers, the science is settled, solar “gardens”) to stampede people into foolhardy action.
More than just deciding to go green, transitioning requires different materials — lithium, cobalt, rare-earth elements, to name a few. Strip-mining would be used to acquire many of these materials.
China uses child labor to produce cobalt in its Congolese mines. Chinese solar panels are produced in concentration camps. Yet the Biden administration has halted production of our own abundant energy resources in favor of that produced by China.
Worn-out turbines and solar panels must be replaced every 20-30 years. Huge turbine blades, vast tracts of solar panels must go ... where? Compare that with a few spent rods using nuclear.
This mammoth, punishing effort will impoverish the nation, yet change the climate hardly at all.
DANA MOTLEY
Champaign