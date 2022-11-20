‘Misinformation’ gambit a joke
In a classic display of arrogance, The News-Gazette has promised to school its readers on how one might ferret out “misinformation.”
In a new series, the editor has asked “experts” in the field of journalism for their advice.
The underlying fallacy of this series is that these people are somehow enlightened in ways that we poor wretches simply cannot know. Yet they are — more often than not — agents of untruths themselves.
Take the pandemic. Establishment “experts” warned us of the dangers of “conspiracy theorists” from the beginning, yet these great minds did not make a connection with the Wuhan lab as a possible source of the virus, unquestionably believing Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said the virus came from nature.
We now know, of course, that American tax dollars were funneled to that lab via Fauci to do gain-of-function research on coronaviruses. Our knowledge of this was the result of considerable digging on the part of independent journalists, none of whom would make The News-Gazette’s all-star team of “experts.”
It took outsiders to uncover Fauci’s obvious conflict of interest.
When a Pfizer executive testified before the European Union that the company had done no research on its vaccine’s ability to prevent transmission, her testimony appeared prominently online, but not so much in mainstream journalism.
And so it was never a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” It was, instead, a propaganda tour-de-force that pitted citizen against citizen. We should remember these failings when we look for expertise from today’s journalists.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign