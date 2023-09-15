Missed boat on ‘hate’ story
On Sept. 6, The News-Gazette published an article headlined “Call for support issued as hate group targets local LGBTQ+ community” by Debra Pressey. Uniting Pride of Champaign County claims they received some “violent, hateful and aggressive phone calls, as did others in the community, some of whom have pulled out of the event.”
“Pride Fest” is a collection of events, and Pressey’s article did not specify which were pulled out of, nor by whom.
I happen to know of one of the Pride events that was recently canceled: the Queer Wet Dreamz Skating Party, which promised “hot doggin’ fun” for “ALL AGES” on Sept. 24 at Skateland in Savoy.
The “hate group” in the article is unnamed, but it may have been Gays Against Groomers, an organization of gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans people opposed to the sexualization and targeting of children by some “queer” organizations. Uniting Pride’s event for kids called “Wet Dreamz” certainly fits the bill, and Gays Against Groomers informed Skateland, which subsequently pulled out for good reasons.
Pressey’s piece is not journalism, but a propaganda vehicle for Uniting Pride. Instead of informing, it creates generalized fear by claiming undefined “hate” and naming neither the actors involved, nor their positions. It is fashionable to characterize any opposition to certain ideologies and programs as “hate,” which shuts down discussion and distorts truth.
Please do actual journalism and report facts rather than being a mouthpiece for partisans.
NINA PALEY
Urbana