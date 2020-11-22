Mitigate risks
on Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving around the corner, we are already being inundated with messages urging us to “cancel plans immediately.” And, of course, there’s no doubt that this is the “correct” recommendation. In fact, it is likely that large family gatherings will continue to be the primary driver of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the upcoming months.
And yet, I’m worried that this “abstinence-only” approach has and will continue to fail, much as this same approach has been a failure with regard to things such as sex education and drug abuse.
As a physician, I am constantly reminded that there is often a disconnect between giving a patient the correct recommendation and giving a recommendation that will deliver the best possible outcome in light of what a patient will ultimately do.
In the same way, I believe that public-health messaging, now more than ever, must focus on meeting people where they are in order to achieve maximal benefit.
The fact is that, regardless of what the correct recommendations are, a large number of families will come together determining that their desire for human interaction, social connection and a sense of normalcy is worth the potential damage of COVID-19.
Instead of admonishing those who make this decision, I believe it is the duty of physicians and those in public health alike to explain how to best mitigate this risk. Ultimately, I believe that this would do more to curb the rapid increase in COVID-19 than a simple “one size fits all,” black-or-white approach.
DR. MATTHEW KRESCA
St. Louis