When Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced on the Senate floor that he would vote to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power, I was moved.
He was the only Republican to do so, and I thought it was an act of courage.
I was disgusted the day after Trump’s acquittal when the president mocked Romney as a “failed presidential candidate” who had used “religion as a crutch.” Trump allies are already swarming, and Romney expects blowback.
I didn’t vote for Romney for president, but I think he’s a decent person. I can’t say as much for Trump.
The decent thing for Trump would have been to show some respect for a former presidential nominee and a sitting U.S. Senator (who has voted with Trump almost 80 percent of the time).
Recognition that people can differ and still be civil used to be the standard in politics. Instead, for Trump, it’s “you’re with me all the way or you’re my enemy.”
Trump treats his “enemies” viciously. His demands for total loyalty and his abuse of those who don’t show it are well documented by journalists. He’s a big reason we’re so divided as a nation.
Any Democrat in the primaries can be depended on to move toward bringing the country together if elected. That’s just what decent and smart politicians have the desire and skill to do.
There are many reasons to defeat Trump for re-election in 2020. His lack of basic human decency is among them.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana