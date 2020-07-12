Monuments mobs on rampage
Currently there is a widespread push to take down monuments to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and many other great American historical figures.
The rationale behind this is essentially: “They owned slaves,” “They did a bad thing” or “They said a bad thing.”
If that is OK, then ...
Shall we do away with statues, monuments and street names for Martin Luther King Jr.? He by many accounts and evidence was not at all kind to women (even women of color). The “Me Too” movement would probably have classified him as a terrible figure.
How about the cross? This symbol of hope to Christians was first used as a symbol of punishment by the Roman Empire. People in the Roman Empire feared being put to the cross. Should we let a symbol with roots as a horrific punishment by an oppressive empire stand in our community? No better than the Confederate flag, right?
Since it seems that mob rule is OK, I suppose we don’t have to go through legislation to do this. We should just get a mob and start tearing down signs and crosses whenever we please, right?
Monuments are dedicated to figures whose flaws were exceeded by their accomplishments. Washington, Jefferson, MLK, etc., were not perfect, but the good they accomplished so vastly outshined their faults that they deserve recognition.
Those who want a monument taken down should go through the proper channels, make their case and let everyone have a say.
ERIC PAULUS
Champaign