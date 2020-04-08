Letter to the Editor | More puzzles are appreciated Apr 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Social distancing is necessary now, but not fun. Thanks so much for your Saturday extra page of puzzles that helps pass the time.JAMIE STORMUrbana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Cold Cases Shedding light on unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week Latest News What you need to know today about the virus outbreak Black voters weighed history, health in Wisconsin election Wuhan ends lockdown as health workers buckle under strain The Latest: Puerto Rico wants flight ban from US hot spots Chicago Fire Department loses first member to COVID-19 Making plans, defiantly, amid the chaos and madness VIRUS DIARY: Life with an essential worker is a daily dance Coronavirus scams: guard against fraud cures and other cons Most Popular Articles ArticlesUni High teacher, cross-country coach arrested on federal child-porn chargesIllini center Cockburn declares for NBA draftSaturday's coronavirus updates | Schnucks: One shopper per household; Champaign County adds 3 casesFriday's coronavirus updates | Six new cases in Champaign CountyUPDATE: Mahomet bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by semi north of villageCoronavirus response | Christie Clinic placing 225 employees on furloughThursday's coronavirus updates | Champaign police officer tests positiveStay or go: Dosunmu's looming decision is a complicated oneUPDATED: Monday's coronavirus updates | Champaign County reports first death, seven new casesTom's #Mailbag, April 3, 2020 Twitter News