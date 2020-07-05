More social $$$ would help
Jim Nowlan asked in his recent column what kind of help Mr. Floyd’s brother was asking for when he addressed Congress.
While Nowlan concedes that, as a White man, he is no expert, he proceeds to offer that we have a culture problem. It seems that poor Black people don’t know how to feed and care for kids. Somehow with all that White people have tried to do to help, Black people haven’t been able to catch on. He suggests that Asians teach Black people about parenting.
Maybe even White people might learn something!
He was correct: He is no expert, and even from my old White lady perspective, he doesn’t understand — at all.
My suggestion: Listen to what Black people say about what help they need. More important: Believe what they say. (“Get off of our necks!” and “I can’t breathe” come to mind.)
Yes. Educational opportunity is essential, but as David Brooks recently acknowledged, not enough to make up for slavery, Jim Crow, separate but equal, the mass incarceration of Black men, denial of adequate wages, health care and fair policing.
If he wants to strengthen families, I suggest these ideas for consideration: paid sick and maternity leave, expand IRS earned income, expand Medicaid.
These are social justice items to bridge the gaps racism creates. Maybe reparations? Mostly we need to listen and believe what we are told.
ELIZABETH
ABRAHAM
Urbana