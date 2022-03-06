Mountain-bike trail plan flawed
One of the assets of our area that I’ve come to appreciate during the pandemic has been our outdoor areas, particularly Kickapoo State Park.
I especially value the 400 acres of mature forested ravines along the only wild and scenic river in Illinois, the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River. This woodland, your woodland, is being threatened by a proposed 20-mile network of potentially destructive mountain-bike trails.
While I am not opposed to mountain biking, this is not the place at the park where it belongs. Not only is it a tranquil place for people, but also increasingly rare birds. The whip-poor-will and wood thrush nest there (and can be heard there).
I urge people to write to Director Colleen Callahan of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and ask her to continue to delay any construction of a mountain-bike trail in the state-managed area (former Dynegy property) next to the park until IDNR has fulfilled its obligation to conduct surveys by state biologists, geologists and others to determine if this bike trail is suitable in this location.
There are other places in the park already heavily used that would provide better trail sites. The northern areas of the park, away from the main body of land, should be left for wildlife sensitive to disruption. State land belongs to us all, including mountain bikers, but our use of it needs to be aware of the needs of others, particularly rare creatures that cannot speak for themselves.
ROGER DIGGES
Urbana