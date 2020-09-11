MTD deserves your backing
I’m writing in support of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. Every healthy community needs a public transportation system. I’m proud to belong to a community that looks out for the well-being of all its citizens.
While it is true that the number of riders is down during the pandemic, I cannot agree with recent writers about empty buses. For example, in southwest Champaign, I see consistent use of the Brown route at stops along Winchester and Windsor roads.
I know one person who has used the MTD to get to work and home again nearly every workday since March. Many people in our community, for one reason or another, do not drive or own a car.
The neighborhoods in which the recent writers see few or no riders are probably more affluent neighborhoods. In more economically-mixed neighborhoods, the buses are not empty. Especially pre- and post-pandemic, many students need the MTD to pursue their educational goals.
The use of Uber or other ride services over the long run by all the usual MTD riders would likely not be cost-effective or feasible.
In addition to providing access to transportation for all members of our community, the MTD has moved to a greener operation through investing in cleaner, more efficient hybrid buses. For these reasons, the MTD deserves the strong support of our community.
MARGARET
McNAMARA
Champaign