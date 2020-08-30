MTD fleecing the taxpayers
I could not agree more with Ellen Graves’ recent letter regarding the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
The blood-sucking MTD has somehow gained so much political power that even in an economic downturn, it can’t give the taxpayer a break. It would not surprise me if it asks for its annual tax assessment increase during this pandemic when almost everyone on the planet is suffering financial hardship.
It does not matter if ridership is up or down, it always wants more. All the while, their mostly empty buses continue to lope along through our neighborhoods, tearing up our streets and spewing fumes into our air.
I have been writing letters to the editor for 30 years about the MTD wasteland, and in each of my letters, I have suggested a sane alternative. So, here it is again.
Tell everyone in C-U that needs a ride to call a taxi, Uber or Lyft and bill the city for it. With the millions of dollars saved, we can pave our streets, educate our children and have money left over for a big street fest when this pandemic is over.
RANDY HUGHES
Champaign