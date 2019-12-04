The C-U Mass Transit District placed a “Notice of Proposed Property Tax Increase” in the Nov. 29 News-Gazette. Accompanying this is a second notice, intended as an exculpatory explanation: the increase is motivated by “the possibility that hospital properties could be considered in the equalized assessed valuation for the 2019 tax levy.”
Does anyone else see anything wrong here? The purpose of the levy is to obtain funds needed for the operation of the MTD. If hospital properties get added to the tax rolls, MTD operating costs will not go up. They will not need additional money, so the appropriate policy would be to reduce the property tax on the rest of the community. Instead, MTD would like to amass any additional tax money for its various grandiose projects. In the past, they included a trolley system, and the current plan is to put your money into real-estate deals.
HAROLD DIAMOND
Urbana