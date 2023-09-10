MTD a great help to many
I was disappointed by the recent letter from Dan Metz, who stated the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides very small benefits for the community.
Criticize away, because I bet you have always had access to a car, and are able-bodied. Its true that buses are not full. But it has taken awhile for ridership to increase after the pandemic.
I still recall the excitement when I was a youngster riding all over town on the blue or green line when the MTD bus system was established and a university town our size gained a respectable transit system.
We are so blessed to have a bus system here, and of course students can walk, but it may not be so easy to get from one class to another.
MTD also provides paratransit rides for folks with disabilities. With inflation so high, some folks who rent cannot afford a car, and not everyone drives. During the pandemic, Yellow Cab also went out of business.
I am not saying that MTD is perfect, but we are so fortunate to have a bus system. I recommend MTD have a couple events a year to promote ridership.
LISA SCHICHT
Savoy