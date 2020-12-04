MTD just keeps blowing money
Let’s see if I’ve got this right. Business after business closing, many permanently, because COVID-19 makes it impossible to meet expenses.
Empty buses are everywhere. MTD ridership is down. There are few students around for the MTD to “serve.” Illinoisans are suffering with the highest property taxes in the nation. And the MTD wants a double-digit increase in funding?
I’ve lived in Champaign since 1970. I’ve watched it grow (metastasize?) from a somewhat-useful public transit system to an enormous drain on resources. Their gigantic buses have pounded the roads into rubble because the roads were never designed for such overweight unit axle loadings.
With my own eyes, I watch bus after bus after bus go by with no one on board but the driver; so do you, probably. Students are forced to pay fees for a “service” about which they have no say, and this in the face of a national youth crisis in obesity?
And our sky-high property taxes continue to climb, climb, climb.
Even Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan couldn’t have engineered such a terrible waste of tax money. I propose a 50 percent cut in the MTD tax rate instead of an increase, and ditching most of the monstrous buses for more useful-sized vehicles.
And by the way, if, as the MTD factotums claim, its leviathans are such a “valuable resource” and so heavily used (by invisible riders, apparently), why does it have to be heavily supported with our property-tax money? Let’s re-engineer a mass transit system that actually works.
Dr. L. DANIEL METZ
emeritus professor
Champaign