MTD no blessing for community
John Palen’s letter about riding on the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District was interesting. Unfortunately, he left out a lot of information. Only the MTD’s very small benefits were mentioned while its enormous problems were omitted.
Riding the MTD is a response to “climate change”? Even assuming the 100 gigantic MTD buses running around were full to capacity, they wouldn’t make a dent in climate behavior until about the 13th decimal place.
And that ridership assumption? Every MTD bus I see has only a single individual on it: the driver. Passenger seats are invariably empty; use your own eyes, Gentle Reader.
Transportation energy efficiency is based on ergs/kilogram-mile. Without riders, MTD buses are an enormous waste of energy. UI students are coerced into buying bus passes included in their fees, even though the vast majority would benefit by walking; but since they almost never ride anyway, there’s essentially no benefit.
How about the trillions of ergs of energy required to repair the roads pounded into rubble by the buses, with their monstrous unit axle loadings? Drive on any MTD route street and judge the pavement damage.
Then there is the infuriating traffic blockage, the bloated infrastructure, the quarter-million-dollar retirement pensions, and all the rest.
If it is such a wonderful system, why does it have to be heavily subsidized with our backbreaking property taxes?
We need a mass transit system as our city grows. A much different one than what we have now. But as with all things Illinois, once entrenched, it will never, ever be made to face reality.
DAN METZ
Champaign