MTD tax hikes keep on going
It is not too hard to predict the future when it comes to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
Six months ago, I wrote a letter that stated, in part, “It would not surprise me if it (MTD) asks for its annual tax assessment increase during this pandemic when almost everyone on the planet is suffering financial hardship.”
Sure enough, in the Nov. 27 News-Gazette, the MTD posted its annual proposed tax increase. However, I could not have predicted the huge percentage increase that the MTD would request (especially during a pandemic).
It is requesting an 18 percent increase over the previous year.
If I did not have to work so hard to pay my taxes, I would have time to calculate the percentage increases obtained by the blood-sucking MTD over the last 40 years. The increase it requested for 2020 represents $1.7 million more than 2019.
Is there no end to the MTD’s waste of taxpayer money? Does it have absolutely no compassion for the hardworking taxpayers of Champaign County? What will it take to get the public to rise up against this never-satisfied tax-consuming monster?
I have said it before, and I will continue to propose the solution: Terminate the MTD, sell the buses, stop the bloated bureaucracy and their multimillion-dollar retirement programs.
Have the public call one of the many competent ride-hailing services in C-U, and bill the city for each ride. We will save millions.
RANDY HUGHES
Champaign