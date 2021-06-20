MTD upgrade was a team effort
In 2012, individuals from the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the University of Illinois and the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District began talking about a project that would re-do the main corridors connecting the two cities and the university.
The MTD hired an engineering consultant to help define the needs and determine solutions. The MTD applied for and was awarded a federal TIGER grant of
$15.7 million in 2014.
Fast forward to today, and total local contributions of $46.8 million from Champaign, Urbana, the University of Illinois and the MTD have resulted in a transformed and safer transportation network. The redesigned streets are brand new and include amenities for bicyclists, pedestrians and transit.
If you haven’t been down Green Street recently, check it out before the students return (take the bus!).
In this polarized time, I hope the community appreciates that its public servants work together to solve problems and make our community better. Personnel from each of these four agencies spent untold hours working on this project, and it has paid off.
I want to especially thank the city of Champaign, which stepped up as the lead agency in managing the project. While multiple people were involved, Dave Clark (acting public works director) and Chris Sokolowski (assistant city engineer) deserve awards. When inevitable problems arose, they often led the group to creative solutions. And Chris handled the vast majority of the paperwork for this behemoth project.
As the MTD’s managing director, I want to express my appreciation to all who were involved and supported the effort.
KARL GNADT
Urbana