Much for which
to be grateful
On a beautiful warm day, I reflect on my wonderful life as I walk along a flowering path.
I am blessed to be gainfully employed as an essential worker. I am also the grateful recipient of multiple wonderful life events, including two free COVID-19 vaccines, friends who have been vaccinated, friends who pray for me and my community and a family that loves me without reservation.
I am also from a community that is well on its way to herd immunity.
What else can I pray and ask for? Please continue to mask, distance and wash your hands. Stay at home when you are ill, and get vaccinated. Be kind and compassionate to yourself and others.
Keeping yourself and our community safe is a labor of love. From my family to yours, I wish readers great wealth and the best of health.
Go team.
WAMAITHA SULLIVAN
Urbana