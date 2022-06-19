Mud-slinging is indefensible
The smear campaign being waged by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, against fellow Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland has gotten out of hand.
He even complains about the fact that her husband’s ancestors incorporated their farming operations in Delaware rather than Illinois many years ago when Miller was not even involved, and he chastises her for drawing the same government salary that he draws himself.
Mud-slinging is what you do when you have nothing else. Davis should realize that when someone slings so much mud, he is going to be covered with it himself.
Maybe he thinks he can get away with it because she has principles and he does not. I applaud Miller for taking the high road and hope that the voters can see through her opponent’s tactics.
MARK PETTY
Arcola