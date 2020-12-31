Mueller helped oust Trump
As the Donald Trump presidency nears an end, I’ve been thinking about how impeachment and the Mueller investigation might be remembered.
It’s possible that both might be considered failures — impeachment because Trump was acquitted, the Mueller Report because it left him wiggle room to falsely claim exoneration.
But without them, would voters have denied Trump a second term?
I don’t know, but it’s certain that both high-profile processes kept the spotlight on his deep flaws.
Without that spotlight, his willingness to undermine the national interest for personal and political gain might have been lost in the churn of daily tweets.
Instead, we saw months of solid investigative journalism, sworn testimony and a highly-detailed report.
Impeachment testimony showed Trump seeking to use his power and public funds to pressure a small, vulnerable ally to dig up dirt on a political opponent.
The Mueller Report laid out a case that Trump, had he not been president, could have been charged with the felony of obstruction of justice.
Much of the substance in both cases had been originally reported by the national press.
Of course, by election time, COVID-19 and the economy were top of voters’ minds. Impeachment and Mueller were far down the list.
Still, by then, the country had a much clearer picture of what Trump was made of.
I think impeachment and the Mueller Report deserve to be remembered as successes. They played an important role in limiting a dangerous president to a single term.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana