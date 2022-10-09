‘Mules’ going the wrong way
Don’t be fooled by “2,000 Mules,” the so-called “documentary” that “proves” the 2020 election was stolen. Instead, you should be horrified by the producers, who have created thousands of imaginary “mules” fitting the stereotyped criminals that unscrupulous right-wing politicians and right-wing media have been scaring audiences with for years.
The producers, True the Vote’s Catherine Englebrecht, Gregg Phillips and Dinesh D’Sousa, claim that geo-tracking data shows each of these thousands of people visited many drop-boxes in a single day, depositing thousands of illegitimate ballots.
I watched the movie carefully and noticed that it never shows a single one of these so-called “mules” visiting more than one drop box. Investigations revealed that the few people showed depositing multiple ballots were delivering their family’s votes, completely legal. While claiming that five nonprofit institutions paid thousands of “mules,” these groups are never named.
Despite D’Souza’s assertions that thousands of people were involved, no one has publicly identified them, nor have any been subpoenaed to testify. No one has affirmed they saw payouts to these so-called thousands of criminals. Although True the Vote has been subpoenaed by the Georgia Board of Elections to produce their evidence, they never have.
Moreover, each ballot taken from the drop box is enclosed in an envelope with details identifying the voter. Each voter’s signature or information is checked against the roll in that precinct before it can be counted.
Guard against unscrupulous people who create stereotypes to promote hate and distrust while raking in millions.
ELIZABETH
GOLDSMITH-CONLEY
Champaign