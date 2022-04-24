Music was magic to ears
One of my biggest pleasures is gone. I’ll never get it back.
I’m talking about orchestral music — the big stuff, Mozart, Beethoven, Mahler. My first experience of a live orchestra was a high school field trip to hear Handel’s Messiah at a teachers college in southeast Kansas.
After that, orchestral music became a big part of my life. In old age, though, it’s turned into a scuffle of sound, much of it without recognizable pitch.
I was in denial for months, blaming everything but my ears. Finally, I had to face it: I’m partially tone deaf.
I enjoyed the St. Louis Symphony concert at Krannert, but the way a dog enjoys a car ride — for the color, sounds, movement and excitement of being out and about. To me it was spectacle, not music.
Fortunately, my problem lessens or disappears when fewer instruments are involved.
Recently, I heard several pianists take turns performing all 13 of Robert Schumann’s “Scenes From Childhood” pieces that I remembered from my childhood.
My pianist mother played every day and knew several of these pieces. It was great to hear them again.
Within the same week, I heard a memorable performance of Baroque music by harpsichordist Charlotte Mattax Moersch. It’s one I’ll long remember.
Most importantly for me, my ears did a good job in both performances of distinguishing pitch and harmony.
Instead of noise, I heard music.
I’m lucky to live in a community where such music is performed often and well.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana