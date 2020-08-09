Must acknowledge serious problem
Overt acts of racism are certainly hateful and would easily be considered “evil.”
However, most racism presents more covertly than that. Systemic racism and implicit bias primarily operate just below the surface, completely undetectable in some situations, and painfully obvious in others.
These are more subtle forms of racism that can more easily be ignored by those who solely want to focus on family “values and ideals.” The majority of Mahomet-Seymour school board members felt insulted by the words used in the anti-racism resolution: implicit bias, systemic racism, power and privilege.
They can be offended, but it doesn’t mean the words aren’t applicable.
“Love your neighbor as yourself” was the proposed solution to address racism in the Mahomet-Seymour school district. This is woefully inadequate.
The systems we have today were created by White people in power, to benefit White people. Unless the White people in positions of power (i.e. the school board) do something concrete to address the built-in inequities, there can be no systemic changes.
Mahomet-Seymour is one of the only communities in central Illinois that is refusing to acknowledge and address issues like systemic racism. It is a community that has recently seen its police department, village administration and now school system all turning a privileged blind eye to the realities of, and inequities caused by, racism and discrimination.
By refusing to acknowledge the problems, they are, by default, fighting against social justice and equity. This is intentional; the message is loud and clear!
MICHELLE
MATTHEWS
Mahomet