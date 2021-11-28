Must adapt to climate woes
Climate change resulting from global warming is happening, but slowly. Observable effects have a scale of 100 years. The rising sea level due to melting ice is the most obvious consequence of a higher air temperature.
There are those who prefer to ignore the warming and those who want action to slow the rise in temperature. (No one is proposing to stop the rise in temperature.) There is, however, an option that will protect future generations from the effects of global warming without the enormous cost of reducing the man-made emissions that are part of the problem.
We must accept that the atmosphere is getting warmer and anticipate the consequences. In other words: Learn to live with it. Adapt.
Plans at the federal, state and local level should include the expectation of sea-level rise over, say, the next 100 years, which is the lifespan of many structures. Illinois may not be directly impacted by rising sea levels, but the effect of climate change on agriculture is of great concern, although hard to predict.
We must anticipate and adapt, not panic.
LESLIE G. SMITH
Champaign