Must address mental health
I am writing this letter with concern regarding the youth mental-health crisis. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a major increase in anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders and self-harm among adolescents and teens.
This is alarming and should be taken seriously.
The mental-health crisis exacts a heavy toll on youth, their families and communities, with lower quality of life and significant years of potential life lost. Teens are spending more time alone and less time socializing. As a result, many feel like they do not have adult allies or peer supports when faced with challenging mental-health issues.
An awareness of this epidemic is an important first step to creating solutions. So, it is my humble request that you highlight this issue in The News-Gazette to help spread awareness. Hopefully, increasing public knowledge will urge youth to seek help and invite parents to talk with their teens about mental health.
HAYLEY BUESING
Perrysville, Ind.