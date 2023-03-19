Must address taxes, safety
I read with interest the report of the downtown Urbana study to enhance and increase the business and economic viability of the city center area.
The proposals ranged from the big to small and complex to simple. While I have not been able to read the entire proposal, it appears that the basic issues remain unaddressed.
It would seem that the primary issues are that businesses struggle to survive and customers hesitate to patronize the area. Perhaps the creation of a tax-incentive zone to reduce city- controlled property and sales taxes by 25 percent for five years followed by a stepped up five-year return to present tax levies would provide a better incentive to establish viable businesses along with a predictable tax environment.
Secondly, an appropriate police presence combined with better lighting, security cameras and related anti-crime measures (license-plate readers, gunshot tracking) would encourage the public to visit the downtown sector without fear for personal safety.
The security envelope would also provide peace of mind to businesses that their investment would be at less risk. Urbana is not the only municipal/state entity that might want to review the role that taxes and safety play in providing a business- and customer-supportive environment.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign